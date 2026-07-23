All retail shop personnel will be covered under the ESI coverage from October 1, the board said

According to a circular issued by Tasmac Managing Director K Nanthakumar on Wednesday, the decision was formally approved at the corporation's board of directors meeting held on July 6.

The newly approved ESI scheme will replace the existing Health Fund-cum-Accident Injury Disablement Relief Fund Scheme, bringing Tasmac workers under the framework of the more beneficial Employees' State Insurance Act, 1948.

The decision will address the long-pending demand from Tasmac employees, who have been seeking social security and medical coverage. Under the official guidelines, district managers across Tamil Nadu have been directed to immediately establish contact with their respective regional ESIC offices, open dedicated ESIC accounts, and complete the online enrolment of all shop staff.