All retail shop personnel will be covered under the ESI coverage from October 1, the board said

The decision will address the long-pending demand from Tasmac employees, who have been seeking social security and medical coverage
CHENNAI: In a move that would benefit thousands of workers at liquor retain outlets across the State, the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) has approved the implementation of the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) Scheme for all retail vending shop personnel.
According to a circular issued by Tasmac Managing Director K Nanthakumar on Wednesday, the decision was formally approved at the corporation's board of directors meeting held on July 6.
The newly approved ESI scheme will replace the existing Health Fund-cum-Accident Injury Disablement Relief Fund Scheme, bringing Tasmac workers under the framework of the more beneficial Employees' State Insurance Act, 1948.
The decision will address the long-pending demand from Tasmac employees, who have been seeking social security and medical coverage. Under the official guidelines, district managers across Tamil Nadu have been directed to immediately establish contact with their respective regional ESIC offices, open dedicated ESIC accounts, and complete the online enrolment of all shop staff.
Tasmac administration noted that the current exemption under the ESI Act remains valid until September 30. Consequently, district managers have been instructed to give top priority to implement the ESI Scheme as per the provisions of the ESI Act. The board would ensure that all shop personnel are covered under the ESI coverage starting October 1, it added.
The monthly employer and employee contributions must be remitted into ESIC accounts before the 15th of each month to avoid interest penalties or damage charges. Senior Regional Managers (SRMs) will monitor daily progress, with initial completion reports mandated to be submitted by July 24.