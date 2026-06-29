All posts vacant, TNERC becomes completely defunct for the first time

The vacancies emerged in stages. Member (Legal) B Mohan demitted office on March 9, while the other member, K Venkatesan, completed his tenure on June 1. From June 2, Manivannan remained the lone office-holder, leaving the commission without the minimum quorum of two members required to transact business. With his resignation taking effect on June 24, the commission has remained without a chairperson or members since June 25.

An analysis of the commission's composition shows that it had faced several periods in the past when it lacked the mandatory quorum. Between July 16, 2013 and January 8, 2014, only member S Nagalsamy remained in office after K Venugopal retired. Again, between June 9 and July 1, 2019, member T Prabhakara Rao was the sole office-holder after then chairman S Akshayakumar completed his tenure. A similar situation arose between May 6 and July 17, 2022, when chairman M Chandrasekar functioned without a second member following the retirement of member (Legal) K Venkatasamy.