All police stations in State to get computers

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has allotted Rs 23 crore to buy computers and printers for all 1,527 police stations in the State.

The equipment is for the purpose of routine police station administration, crime investigation, upkeep of crime records, communication of law and order matters, and supply of information/records to the public.

“The computers and accessories supplied earlier to the police stations have become obsolete beyond repair. Computer and related accessories are prerequisites for the effective functioning of a police station. It is a must for routine administration, crime investigation, upkeep of crime records,” stated a Government Order issued by the Home (Police) department.

“It is necessary that all the police stations may be allotted new desktop computers, multipurpose digital copier-cum-printer, etc.,” the GO mentioned. Further, the government allotted Rs 22.90 crore to buy i5 desktop computers and accessories (with 8 GB ram, windows, antivirus and UPS etc), multipurpose digital copier-cum-printer to 1,507 police stations, and 20 all-women police stations in the State. However, the government directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to follow the necessary purchase procedures.