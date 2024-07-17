All-party meet resolves to move SC if 'adamant' Karnataka refuses Cauvery water

CHENNAI: In a rare sign of unity, the leaders of all legislature parties in Tamil Nadu met here on Tuesday and unanimously resolved that the State government shall move the Supreme Court, if necessary, to initiate legal proceedings against the Karnataka government and secure the State’s due share of Cauvery water as per the order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the final order of the Supreme Court.

The meeting also registered strong condemnation over the Karnataka government not releasing water in accordance with the latest Cauvery Water Management Authority (CMWA) order and earlier orders of the CWDT and the apex court.

Resolutions to this effect were unanimously adopted at a meeting chaired by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan and attended by Chief Minister MK Stalin at the state secretariat Tuesday afternoon.

Thanking the leaders of all legislature parties for offering their 'constructive' views to secure the riparian rights of the State, Chief Minister Stalin said that Karnataka’s behaviour even during a favourable monsoon season was no way acceptable.

Reading out the decisions taken at the meeting, Stalin said the meeting has unanimously resolved that the Tamil Nadu government shall move the Supreme Court, if necessary, to initiate all legal actions and secure the State's due share of water in accordance with the order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the final order of the Supreme Court.

"I assure that as per the resolution, this government would make all efforts possible to secure the riparian rights and protect the interest of Delta farmers," said Stalin. The resolution also urged the CWMA to immediately direct Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu in conformity with the CWDT and SC orders.

Principal opposition party AIADMK, represented by its whip SP Velumani, and members of all legislature parties, including opposition BJP and PMK, also took part in the meeting.

Talking to the media after the meeting, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said the Karnataka government has adopted a stand to avoid its own people turning against the government and said the neighbouring State should honour the apex court order fixing a monthly quota of water to be released to Tamil Nadu.

PMK legislature party leader GK Mani said Karnataka must not increase its area under cultivation without Tamil Nadu’s consent and pointed out how world over the tail-end regions have first rights over water resources.