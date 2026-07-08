All parties must unitedly oppose construction: CPI

TIRUCHY: Political parties from Tamil Nadu should unite to fight for the Cauvery rights and the Chief Minister should immediately convene an all-party meeting to discuss the Mekedatu dam issue and ensure water rights to the state, said CPI State Secretary M Veerapandian here on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters in Kumbakonam, Veerapandian said, the Department of Food and Public Distribution of the Union Government had made a draft National Food Security (Amendment) Bill recommending to replace provision of 35 kg monthly rice distribution quota under Antyodaya Anna Yojana households with the 7 kg per person, which would certainly affect the livelihood of the marginalised people.
He said that the state government could buy time to waive the crop loan until the financial situation stabilised, but the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay should stop the government staff from collecting bribes from the farmers for various benefits, and also in the procurement processes, he said.
Hitting out at the reels made by the minister S Keerthana at the government school by humiliating a student in English conversation, Veerapandian said that English is just a mode of communication and not a form of knowledge.
“She should have initiated steps to develop the Tamil language among the students and should have avoided the English conversation with the students, which they could have felt offended, and the Chief Minister should advise his ministers not to get involved in such cheap publicity,” Veerapandian said.
Meanwhile, he lauded the closing of Tasmac outlets as a part of total prohibition in the state and appealed to the state government to provide an alternate employment for the staff.
Veerapandian also appealed to all the political parties from Tamil Nadu to fight unitedly against the construction of the Mekedatu dam by the Karnataka government.
“We should ensure the Cauvery rights and the Chief Minister should immediately convene an all-party meeting to discuss the Mekedatu issue and water rights,” Veerapandian added.