All parties must unitedly oppose construction: CPI

Speaking to reporters in Kumbakonam, Veerapandian said, the Department of Food and Public Distribution of the Union Government had made a draft National Food Security (Amendment) Bill recommending to replace provision of 35 kg monthly rice distribution quota under Antyodaya Anna Yojana households with the 7 kg per person, which would certainly affect the livelihood of the marginalised people.

He said that the state government could buy time to waive the crop loan until the financial situation stabilised, but the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay should stop the government staff from collecting bribes from the farmers for various benefits, and also in the procurement processes, he said.

Hitting out at the reels made by the minister S Keerthana at the government school by humiliating a student in English conversation, Veerapandian said that English is just a mode of communication and not a form of knowledge.