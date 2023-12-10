All parties constituting INDIA bloc riddled with corruption: Murugan

COIMBATORE: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said on Saturday the parties in INDIA bloc are riddled with corruption.

Addressing the media in the Nilgiris, Murugan said Rs 200 crore has been recovered from Congress Jharkhand Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu.

“The parties in the INDIA bloc have allied to loot people’s money. In Tamil Nadu, a minister is shamefully in jail. An MP has evaded tax for Rs 1,200 crore, while the Nilgiris MP A Raja has done corruption for Rs 1.76 lakh crore,” he said.

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given Rs 950 crore for flood relief in Chennai, Murugan said a central team will come down to assess further damage as the State government has demanded Rs 5,000 crore for relief works.

“There has been no proper planning to store water with a futuristic perspective during such floods,” he said.

Earlier while speaking in Coimbatore, after handing over saving passbooks to beneficiaries of the ‘selvamagal’ savings scheme, Union Minister Murugan said that everyone would get everything, when India becomes a superpower by 2047.

Stating that the central government has rolled out several schemes for the welfare of girl children, Murugan said the ‘sukanya samriddhi yojana’ known as ‘selvamagal semippu thittam’ offered through the postal department has created a great impact in the society.