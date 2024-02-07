All options are open: Amit Shah on alliance in TN

NEW DELHI: All options are open before the BJP in Tamil Nadu, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah, comments that assumes significance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Shah, the strategist behind the BJP’s recent successes, said this in an exclusive interview with the Daily Thanthi newspaper.

When asked whether the party would patch up with the AIADMK, which snapped ties with the BJP-led NDA, he said, “All doors are open.”

To another query as to how Tamil Nadu would figure in the party manifesto, he said, “We have not yet finalised our manifesto. But, Tamil Nadu is obviously an important State there are a lot of things for it.” Asked about actor Vijay launching a party, Shah said in a democracy, all had the freedom to enter politics. “But ultimately, it is the people of Tamil Nadu who will decide.”

The Centre was giving attention to every regional language and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done a lot to promote Tamil, he said.