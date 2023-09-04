All must know real story of Gorakhpur tragedy: Dr Kafeel Khan

CHENNAI: On the evening of August 10, 2017, liquid oxygen ran out at the State-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College’s Nehru Hospital in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Over 80 eighty patients died including 63 children and 18 adults.

Dr Kafeel Khan, lecturer at the paediatrics department, tried to secure oxygen cylinders on his own to prevent many more fatalities. However, he was later accused of negligence and jailed. Later, an official investigation found him to be innocent of all charges. Dr Khan has chronicled the incidents of that fateful night in his book, The Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy, which was launched in Tamil on Sunday.

Dedicating his book to the innocent children who died at the hospitals and their parents, he says, “I’m not a writer but I wanted to tell the whole story to the public because people knew of my story in bits and pieces only. Families who lost their babies were heartbroken, with many having a child after 13-14 years of trying for a baby.

Many had a baby after several fertility treatments, and most babies who died that day were newborn or less than a year old.” As the junior-most lecturer at the college’s paediatrics department, Dr Khan was hailed a hero for working towards controlling the crisis by procuring 250 oxygen cylinders on his own. But soon, he was suspended, and later, arrested. He had to spend over 6 months behind bars before getting bail.

Dr Khan wants the story of the Gorakhpur tragedy to reach more people. That’s why his book has been translated into 6 languages. It’s available in Hindi, Urdu, English, Tamil, Malayalam and Marathi for now. He has applied for the Telugu, Kannada and Assamese versions too.

After his release from Mathura prison, Dr Khan began working on the book. “It was my habit from Class 6 to write a diary. So, I used to write in prison every day. I put together my letters to my mom, wife and everyone else.

It took almost a year to write,” he recalls. Dr Khan has conducted 270 medical camps and treated 1 lakh kids for free across the country, on a voluntary basis, during floods, pandemic, disease outbreak and other issues through his Mission Smile Foundation.

He alleges being made a scapegoat for drawing attention to UP’s healthcare system that’s riddled with corruption and medical negligence. “My name made the accusations more notorious,” he points out. “When I came out of jail, the children who were saved and their parents came to meet me.

Even those parents whose children did not survive, came with placards in my support. It was immensely gratifying.” Dr Khan has been working in Tamil Nadu for the last one year at the Indira Medical College and Hospital in Tiruvallur as an associate professor and HoD, paediatrics.

“It was so much chaos, physical and mental trauma that I had to stay like a refugee in my own country,” he states. Hailing Tamil Nadu for its public health system, he points out, “Just compare the infant mortality rate and maternal mortality rate in UP and this State.

Primary healthcare is so advanced here. But I have to get back to my family in Jaipur, and try to find a job there. Even after the High Court have stayed my suspension, I’ve not got my job back in my home State."