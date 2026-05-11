All MLAs sworn in as House meets for first session

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder C Joseph Vijay on Monday took oath as a member of the House as the first session of the 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly commenced for the swearing-in of newly elected MLAs.
Soon after the House assembled at 9.30 am, pro tem Speaker MV Karuppiah, who had already been sworn in by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday evening, read out a Tirukkural couplet and signed the Assembly register before commencing the oath-taking process.
The Chief Minister was the first to take the oath, followed by his Cabinet colleagues, Leader of the Opposition and DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin, former Chief Ministers Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, and other senior legislators.
Rare political moments unfolded during the proceedings as Udhayanidhi stood up to greet Vijay as he entered the House, and the Chief Minister acknowledged with a reciprocating gesture
The remaining MLAs took the oath one by one in alphabetical order after producing their Certificates of Election.
Around 10 members, including AIADMK MLA C Ve Shanmugam, came with acknowledgement slips instead of original certificates and were not allowed to take the oath initially. They later took the oath after producing the required documents.
Several rare political moments unfolded during the proceedings. When Vijay entered the House, Udhayanidhi Stalin stood up and greeted him. Vijay responded with a greeting in return.
Some TVK MLAs took the oath holding small photographs of Vijay despite the Chief Minister being present in the House.
The proceedings concluded with the announcement that elections for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker posts would be held on Tuesday at 9.30 am.
The Assembly is also expected to witness the floor test for the Vijay-led government by May 13, following the Governor's direction while inviting him to form the government.