All MLAs sworn in as House meets for first session

Soon after the House assembled at 9.30 am, pro tem Speaker MV Karuppiah, who had already been sworn in by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday evening, read out a Tirukkural couplet and signed the Assembly register before commencing the oath-taking process.

The Chief Minister was the first to take the oath, followed by his Cabinet colleagues, Leader of the Opposition and DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin, former Chief Ministers Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, and other senior legislators.