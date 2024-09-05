All leaders in Dravidian parties are frauds: H Raja

CHENNAI: Convenor of Tamil Nadu BJP's interim coordination committee's H Raja took a dig at the Dravidian parties on Thursday, terming all their leaders as frauds.

He also slammed the Dravidian model of governance, alleging that it was following a regressive policy of creating linguistic barriers.

"It was the BJP that changed the third language from Hindi/Sanskrit to a state language," he said, adding that if the Tamil Nadu government signed the MoU for the PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, the Centre would definitely provide funds.

Elaborating on this, the former BJP MLA said, "The Centre provides funds for 20 different education schemes. The ruling DMK government should not act with stubbornness and rudeness."

The veteran saffron party leader then urged state education ministers Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and K Ponmudy to take action to stop teaching Hindi and Sanskrit in Velachery Sunshine schools, managed by members of the first family of the DMK. "When the wards of ministers study Hindi and Sanskrit in CBSE schools, why are the same languages not taught in government schools?," H Raja questioned, calling Dravidian party leaders 'frauds'.

"Why is there a gap between government and private schools in Tamil Nadu? Many government schools are functioning with a shortage of teachers, and in some government schools, not even a single student is enrolled. Many government schools in the state are in a state of collapse with classes being held under trees," he alleged.