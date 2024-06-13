All India Council for Technical Education amends norms for working professionals, who will pursue technical education

CHENNAI: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has issued new norms with effect from 2024-2025 for working professions, who pursue UG and PG courses in engineering colleges.

The revised guidelines will be applicable for running B.E/B.Tech courses and diploma programs for working Professionals in AICTE approved Institutions.

Accordingly, institutions having more than 80% average enrollment in the last three years, admissions of first year only should be considered for the working professionals.

The new norms further said that professionals working in registered industry, organization (Central or State), private, public limited company and MSMEs located within 50 KM radial distance from the Institute instead of earlier 70 KM distance.

The professionals could apply for only a minimum one full time course with regular working experience. Qualification same as candidates eligible for lateral entry to second year.

With regard to the academic requirements, the AICTE said total credits as specified in the AICTE model curriculum (or) affiliating university are required to be earned for getting the degree.

In addition, the reservation policy of the respective State/UT is applicable. However, one seat in every Institute shall be reserved for candidates working in central government organizations, industries, companies, autonomous organizations purely on merit basis.

In absence of any such candidates the vacant seat may be transferred to general category.