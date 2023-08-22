All GMCHs to get ‘vitals bay’ near OP: Minister

VELLORE: In a bid to save the golden time, a vitals bay would be started at the entrance of the out-patient departments in all 36 government medical college hospitals in the state, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Monday.

Interacting with reporters before a series of functions at the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital, the Minister said health parameters, including height, weight, BP, pulse and SPO2 would be taken before the patient met the doctor, which would enable him to start treatment immediately. The first such bay was inaugurated at the Vellore facility.

Referring to Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami calling DMK’s anti-NEET agitation a drama, Subramanian said it was their conference, which was a huge joke. Contrary to political parties speaking on their plans, ideology and related issues during such meets, the Madurai AIADMK conference involved only dances and songs.

Challenging EPS to a direct debate on what their respective governments had achieved in the health sector, Minister Subramanian said, “Let EPS fix the venue, date and time and I am willing to take him.”

Outlining the DMK’s achievements, he said the Centre allotted a dental college to Tamil Nadu the first after 73 years while permission had been granted to start 11 new government nursing colleges in addition to the 6 in existence. Similarly, under the national quality assurance standards certificate scheme, which were given for improvement in medical infrastructure from 2013, the state had received 239 in the last two years whereas it was just 239 during the entire time the AIADMK was in power.

Under the labour room quality improvement scheme where the central government awarded certification from 2017, TN received 43 certificates in one year where from 2017 TN had received only 34 certificates.

The Health Minister also stated that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had lauded Tamil Nadu for being the forerunner and example for the country in both organ donation and organ transplantation.

The Minister later inaugurated Rs 60 lakh worth OPD block at the Poigai PHC and later handed out degrees to 101 medical graduates in the Vellore Government Medical College and Hospital’s 13th convocation. Vellore Collector P Kumaravel Pandian and MLAs P Karthikeyan and AP Nandakumar were present on the occasion.