All eyes on Udhay, Senthilbalaji as reports say TN Cabinet reshuffle on Sept 29

CHENNAI: The much-anticipated reshuffle of the Tamil Nadu cabinet is expected to happen on September 29 evening, said a report by Thanthi TV. It quoted party sources to add that the swearing-in ceremony is planned for the following day.

The speculations about the imminent reshuffle have been going on for a while, with the focus firmly on DMK youth wing leader and Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. He is almost certain to be elevated as the Deputy Chief Minister, though there is no clarity on the portfolios that would be allocated to him.

Adding another facet to the speculation now is the release of former minister V Senthilbalaji, popularly known in DMK circles as VSB, from ED custody. After he secured bail from the Supreme Court and was subsequently released, the talk within the party and government circles is that he would return to the State Cabinet.

However, political and legal observers - and also rivals – have pointed out that VSB was not acquitted from the cash-for-jobs case but only released on bail. The bail conditions include signing the register twice a week. Citing this, many have questioned the propriety of making him a Cabinet member.

If Udhayanidhi is allocated additional portfolios and Senthilbalaji is re-inducted, there has to be a reassigning of portfolios within the Cabinet.