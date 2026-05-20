All eyes on Thirumavalavan, IUML as TVK sends Cabinet offer

CHENNAI: The ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Wednesday reached out to its allies, Congress, VCK, and IUML, to join the Cabinet, with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay pushing for a broader coalition government anchored in social justice and secular politics, shaking the foundations of the DMK's Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA)
State Minister for Public Works and Sports Development Aadhav Arjuna said the Chief Minister wanted the government to function “as one family” with allies such as Congress, VCK, CPI, CPM, and IUML, which had played a crucial role in helping the TVK form the government.
“Both the CM and the TVK believe parties committed to the ideals of social justice should be part of the cabinet,” Arjuna told reporters.
Stressing the importance of Congress in the alliance, he said the party had extended “immense support” to the TVK and earned the confidence of the leadership. “The Chief Minister has clearly emphasised that Congress must join the cabinet,” he said.
At the same time, Arjuna said the TVK respected the Left parties’ stand of extending outside support to the government.
Reaffirming the government’s commitment to social justice and secular principles, Arjuna also invited VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan to join the ministry.
“A consultative meeting of those parties is currently underway, and the issue of cabinet participation is being discussed. We believe good news will emerge soon,” he said.
Meanwhile, hw alleged that the DMK and AIADMK had worked together to prevent the TVK from forming the government.
He claimed the rebel AIADMK faction led by CVe Shanmugam backed the TVK during the floor test only to “save” the AIADMK and not in expectation of ministerial berths. “The DMK and AIADMK made every effort to impose President’s Rule here,” he alleged.
Arjuna further accused the DMK of trying until the “last minute” to engineer a coalition arrangement with the AIADMK “through the back door,” thereby overturning the mandate delivered by the people of the State.