All eyes on Thirumavalavan, IUML as TVK sends Cabinet offer

Stressing the importance of Congress in the alliance, he said the party had extended “immense support” to the TVK and earned the confidence of the leadership. “The Chief Minister has clearly emphasised that Congress must join the cabinet,” he said.



At the same time, Arjuna said the TVK respected the Left parties’ stand of extending outside support to the government.



Reaffirming the government’s commitment to social justice and secular principles, Arjuna also invited VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan to join the ministry.



“A consultative meeting of those parties is currently underway, and the issue of cabinet participation is being discussed. We believe good news will emerge soon,” he said.