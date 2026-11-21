CHENNAI: Following the demise of VS Babu, the Kolathur Assembly constituency has been declared vacant. The Assembly Secretariat has communicated the vacancy to the Election Commission of India (ECI), subsequently the communication has been sent to the Election Commission of India (ECI).
With Babu's demise, the number of vacant Assembly constituencies in the State has increased to six. The Election Commission is likely to announce by-elections for the six constituencies after publishing the final electoral roll, scheduled for January 4.
Among the six constituencies, Kolathur is expected to attract particular political attention. Former Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin is expected to contest.
The outcome will affect the ruling party not just numerically, but also in terms of morale. A loss in Kolathur would benefit the DMK. Consequently, Kolathur is likely to emerge as one of the most closely watched constituencies among the six by-elections.
Following the resignation of five MLAs representing Tiruchirappalli (East), Perundurai, Ambasamudram, Viralimalai and Karur, the Assembly Secretariat declared those constituencies vacant a few weeks ago.