All AIADMK groups will unite for 2026 TN poll, says Sasi

TIRUCHY: All factions of the AIADMK will unite before 2026 and the united party would contest in the Assembly polls then, said VK Sasikala in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at Pattukkottai, Sasikala said, the Assembly election in 2026 will be a fight between the AIADMK and DMK only as all the factions of AIADMK will unite by the time and the people will certainly opt for the AIADMK. “I will show my strength in the 2026 Assembly election and the DMK will be nowhere to be found nowhere. The AIADMK will return to power then,” she said.

Calling O Panneerselvam AIADMK cadre, Sasikala said he could have been allowed to use the AIADMK symbol two leaves during the election.