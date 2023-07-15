Alcohol in tetra pack will attract children: Jayakumar

CHENNAI: Former minister and AIADMK leader D Jayakumar has reprimanded prohibition minister Muthusamy's latest statement about reforms that would be brought in the state-run liquor retailer Tasmac.

Jayakumar commented on Muthusamy's statement on introducting 90 ml alcohol in tetra packing and taking Tasmac outlets opening around 7 am to 9 am into consideration. The former fisheries minister said introducing liquor in tetra packs will attract children and make them alcoholics right from a young age. He said there is a danger of children assuming liquor to be some fruit juice if it's in tetra packs.

Taking out another statement of Muthusamy, Jayakumar asked if Tasmac is opened during work hours and if people drink before going to work will the work be done properly or will even reach their workplaces safely.