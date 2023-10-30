"Alarming to witness such incidents in quick succession": MK Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said he was "deeply distressed" by the train collision in Andhra Pradesh's coming just months after the tragic Balsore train accident and asked the Union Government to "enhance train safety measures" and "ensure the safety of passengers." "Deeply distressed by the train collision in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, coming just months after the tragic Balasore TrainAccident in June 2023," Stalin posted on X in a series of tweets.

"My heart goes out to the families of the victims, and I wish a speedy recovery for the injured, Stalin added. CM Stalin highlighted that with a significant number of Indians relying on railways for their commute, "it's alarming to witness such incidents in quick succession".

"It's imperative for the union government and the railways to urgently reevaluate and enhance train safety measures, ensuring the trust and safety of passengers is upheld," he posted.

Deeply distressed by the train collision in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, coming just months after the tragic Balasore #TrainAccident in June 2023.



My heart goes out to the families of the victims, and I wish a speedy recovery for the injured.



With a significant number of… — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) October 29, 2023

At least six people died and 18 were injured when coaches derailed after Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train hit a Visakhapatnam-Ragada train travelling on the same route in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Sunday evening, officials said.



"Six people died and 18 injured in the Andhra Pradesh train accident," Deepika, SP, Vizianagaram said. "There was a rear collision between the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train and the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train. 3 coaches were involved in the accident and 10 were injured. Rescue operations are underway, Local administration and NDRF were informed for assistance and ambulances. Accident relief trains reached the site," the Divisional Railway Manager said.



Meanwhile, Waltair Division Railway manager Saurabh Prasad while giving an update on the train accident said, "In the middle line we had two passenger trains which were running...The rear train came and overshot the signal as a result of which we had around five coaches, three of the front train and two of the rear train which have derailed...There are people who are trapped in these coaches...Our first priority is to take care of passengers who are trapped inside. SDRF, NDF and our teams, all three are working right now...Right now 6-8 casualties are there...More than 30 people are injured...The rescue efforts are on..." Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan ordered to take immediate relief measures and to send as many ambulances as possible from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli.

"CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered to take immediate relief measures and to send as many ambulances as possible from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli, the nearest districts of Vizianagaram, and to make all kinds of arrangements in nearby hospitals to provide good medical care," Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Office posted on X (Formerly Twitter)."

The Chief Minister has issued orders to coordinate other government departments including health, police and revenue to take quick-relief measures and ensure that the injured receive prompt medical services," the CMO stated. Further details are awaited.