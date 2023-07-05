Alanganallur Jallikattu stadium by Dec, 35% work completed, says EV Velu

MADURAI: Over 35 per cent of the construction of the mega jallikattu stadium at Keelakarai village near Alanganallur is over, said minister of Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports EV Velu after inspecting the work on Tuesday.

The sporting arena of the much awaited Jallikattu stadium, which is the first of its kind facility in Tamil Nadu, is coming up on a sprawling 77,683 sq ft near Alanganallur.

Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced the construction of the stadium in the Assembly on January 21, last year. The state government had allocated Rs 44.6 crore and 66 acres were acquired for the facility. As per the contract agreement, December 17, 2023 was fixed as the deadline for the stadium completion.

Highlighting features of the Jallikattu stadium, EV Velu said apart from the arena for the bull sport in 77,683 sqft, rest rooms, medical and veterinary care facility, rain water harvesting system, approach roads and much more would come up in the remaining space.

Further, the Minister said he was confident the project would be completed in time as based on the progress made so far. The minister was conducting his fourth inspection of project. To improve approach roads to the stadium Rs 22 crore has been allotted. A tender would be floated for the road works, sources said.