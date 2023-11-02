Alamadhi semen station to cater 10 million semen doses in southern states

CHENNAI: To help enhance milk production of dairy animals from 25 breeds of high genetic merit indigenous, exotic and crossbred bulls, Alamadhi Semen Station of NDDB Dairy Services (NDS) on Thursday said that it would cater over 10 million semen doses, for the dairy farmers in the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Kerala and Karnataka this year (2023-24).

"We are encouraged by the response in six states including Odisha and in just eight full years of operations we have achieved a market share of over 25 per cent, " Harishankar, Regional Head (South) told reporters here detailing the practices at the Alamadhi semen station.

"The station supplies frozen semen of 14 indigenous cattle breeds including Kangeyam of Tamil Nadu, Punganur and Ongole from Andhra Pradesh, Vechur from Kerala and Hallikar, Amritmahal, Malnadu, Gidda and Khillar of Karnataka. Punganur and Vechur being the smallest cattle breed in the world," Harishankar detailed.

Elaborating on this, the head of Alamadhi station M Gunasekaran said, "As of now, the coverage of the artificial insemination in the country is about 40 per cent and is targeted to reach 80 per cent in the time to come. This shows the vast potential for our frozen semen doses. We are quite optimistic about our growth potential."