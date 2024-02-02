Alagiri welcomes Vijay’s political plunge

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri on Friday welcomed actor Vijay's political plunge and said that the emphasis laid by the actor on equality was very important in the contemporary political situation.

In a statement welcoming the announcement of his new party, Alagiri said that it was a matter of delight that he has expressed views against hate politics and forces inimical to the development of the people.

However, Alagiri's subsequent statement could have mildly disturbed the happiness of his ally DMK, which is in power in Tamil Nadu. "I am confident that the reason cited by him (Vijay) for floating the party would create a healthy situation in Tamil Nadu politics, " said Alagiri.

Ironically, Vijay, who proclaimed that his target was 2026 Assembly polls, issued a war cry against deep rooted corruption and maladministration in the state, a statement seen as a direct assault on the ruling DMK.

Alagiri's statement welcoming the reason cited by Vijay has created heartburn within the DMK as they were unenthused by the alliance leader taking comfort in a critique seeminlyg aimed at them.