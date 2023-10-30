Alagiri questions Annamalai credentials to talk about TN ministers’ corruption

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri on Monday slammed his BJP counterpart K Annamalai for airing views against the DMK regime and questioned the Tamil Nadu BJP president's credentials to talk about the Tamil Nadu ministers' corruption.

Remarking that Annamalai was unable to tolerate the successful progress of the INDIA bloc on the path of secularism in the state, Alagiri said that the state BJP president was attempting to discredit the Tamil Nadu government by making baseless allegations and not talking about the achievements of the nine-year Modi regime.

Citing the Oxfam study revealing the exponential growth of a few industrialists, mainly the top 10% of the country owning 77% of the wealth in the nation, the TNCC president said that as much as 73% of the assets generated in the year 2022 went to the wealthy one per cent in the country, while 67 crore Indians only owned one per cent of the assets in the country.

Alleging that the asset value of Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani grew by 400% and 1,830% in the last eight years, respectively, Alagiri claimed that Adani rose from 609th position in 2014 to the third richest man in the world in 2022.

Questioning if the growth was possible without the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Alagiri sought to know what could be a mega scam than the BJP raising Rs 5,272 crore from electoral bonds through Adani and Ambani. "What credentials does Annamalai have to talk about the corruption of Tamil Nadu ministers?" Alagiri asked.

Extensively recalling the poll promises made by the BJP in 2014, including creation of two crore jobs per annum, the TNCC president said that going by the promise of the PM, at least 18 crore jobs must have been created in the last nine years, but the unemployment rate has increased by 23% to a 45-year-high in the country. Contrary to the claims of the Modi regime, about 12.5 crore people have lost their jobs in the last eight years, Alagiri said that about 57% people in rural areas and 80% people in urban areas have lost jobs.

Annamalai must stop making statements out of political animosity without reading the documents of the Tamil Nadu government showing the jobs created through investment attracted by the state.