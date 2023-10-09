Alagiri pitches for pan-India caste census

MADURAI: Welcoming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement, TNCC president KS Alagiri appealed to the Centre to conduct caste-based census across India.

Talking to reporters at Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district, after a meeting with the party cadre on Sunday, Alagiri said the Congress party, a key ally of the ruling DMK, would ask for more seats to contest from Lok Sabha constituencies in the next year. Further, Alagiri said his party would give opportunities for debutants to contest the ensuing LS polls and MPs, who performed well, would be given one more opportunity to contest.

Saying that the Cauvery water row would have no impact on the LS polls, he demanded the government to provide adequate compensation for the victims of Bengaluru cracker shop fire accident.

To a query on BJP state president K Annamalai’s statement that the election battle during LS polls is only between the DMK and the BJP, he ridiculed it saying that it sounds like a comedy by actor Vadivel and like ‘Naanum Rowdy thaan’.