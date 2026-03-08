Akash's death DMK regime’s 27th custodial killing: Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday strongly condemned the death of a remand prisoner in Sivaganga district, alleging that the victim died due to police torture and accusing the DMK government of failing to protect human rights.
In a statement, Anbumani Ramadoss said that Akash, who was taken into custody by the Manamadurai police in Sivaganga district for inquiry in connection with an assault case on March 6, had allegedly been tortured to death.
He criticised the State government and the police for showing "no regard for human life and human rights."
According to police, Akash and another person were arrested in connection with a case involving an attack with a sickle. A few hours later, Akash was admitted to the hospital with a fractured leg. Police claimed that he sustained the injury after jumping from a bridge while trying to escape from custody. Officials further stated that Akash later developed breathing difficulties and died while being taken from the hospital to Madurai prison.
Anbumani Ramadoss alleged that instead of properly investigating crimes and ensuring convictions through due process, the police were increasingly resorting to custodial violence. He also claimed that such incidents were being used to divert public attention from rising law-and-order concerns.
Referring to a previous case, he said Ajith Kumar from Madapuram in Tiruppuvanam police station limits of Sivaganga district had allegedly died in police custody last year. With the latest incident, he alleged that 27 custodial deaths had taken place in Tamil Nadu during the DMK regime.
Anbumani demanded that all police personnel responsible for Akash's death be arrested and brought before the law. He also urged the State government to provide Rs 25 lakh compensation to the victim's family.