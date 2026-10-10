Akash death case: Mother opposes bail for cops; Special court seeks original FIR

The accused police personnel, including Inspector Dhilipan, Sub-Inspector P. Mahendran and constables L. Deivendran and B Palaniyappan, appeared before the court on Friday.

Akash’s mother, Muthanandavalli, appealed to Judge Natarajan not to grant bail to the accused. The judge told her that she had the right to oppose bail but pointed out that the original FIR had not yet been submitted to the court. He directed that the FIR be produced and adjourned the case to November 20 for further hearing.