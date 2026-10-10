Akash death case: Mother opposes bail for cops; Special court seeks original FIR

SIVAGANGA: The mother of Akash Delishan, a Scheduled Caste youth who died in custody, on Friday opposed granting bail to the police personnel accused in the case before the Special Court for cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
The accused police personnel, including Inspector Dhilipan, Sub-Inspector P. Mahendran and constables L. Deivendran and B Palaniyappan, appeared before the court on Friday.
Akash’s mother, Muthanandavalli, appealed to Judge Natarajan not to grant bail to the accused. The judge told her that she had the right to oppose bail but pointed out that the original FIR had not yet been submitted to the court. He directed that the FIR be produced and adjourned the case to November 20 for further hearing.
According to the prosecution, six police personnel were booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3(2)(v) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, for allegedly subjecting Akash to severe torture with the intention of killing him. Akash died in March 2026.
The CB-CID filed a chargesheet before the court on June 18. The chargesheet stated that the six accused policemen, who belonged to a dominant caste, were aware that Akash belonged to the Hindu Devendrakula Vellalar (SC) community and assaulted him with the intention of killing him.
The chargesheet stated that the accused took Akash in a police vehicle around 5.30 pm on March 6, 2026, to a secluded, low-lying area surrounded by eucalyptus trees off the road to Maanambathi village. They allegedly beat him with an iron rod below his right knee and above his ankle, causing severe fractures, with the intention of killing him.
The assault led to fat embolism, which directly caused his death, the chargesheet stated.