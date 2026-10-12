Akash custody death case: Activist alleges house arrest

Lenin, coordinator of the Justice for Akash Delison Murder Campaign Group, said policemen of the Abiramam police station confined him in Melakodumalur village in Mudukulathur taluk.

He said he had reached the village on Friday night. “When I was about to leave the village on Saturday afternoon, a police team prevented me from leaving, citing the Prime Minister’s programme, which the Chief Minister was also to attend,” he said.

He also alleged that Sivaganga police closely monitored the movements of Akash Delison’s family in Manamadurai.