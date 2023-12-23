Ajoy Kumar appointed gen sec in charge of TNCC

CHENNAI: The National High command of the Congress party has appointed Dr Ajoy Kumar as the general secretary in charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Congress units.

According to a release issued by party general secretary (organization) K C Venugopal, Dr Ajoy Kumar, who has been appointed general secretary of Odisha, would hold additional charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.







Virudhu Nagar MP Manickam Tagore, who as AICC secretary in charge of Telangana played a crucial role in the party's victory in the state in the recent Assembly polls, has been elevated as general secretary and appointed as in charge of Andhra Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar.



Krishnagiri MP Dr Chellakumar has been appointed general secretary in charge of Meghalaya, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.