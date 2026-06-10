Ajith Kumar's brother pens emotional tribute to mother, extends support to racing team

CHENNAI: Actor Ajith Kumar's brother, Anil Kumar, shared an emotional message on social media as the family continues to observe the 13-day mourning period following their mother's demise. In the heartfelt post, he expressed pride and support for Ajith's racing team, saying their mother's love and blessings would continue to guide them.
Anil wrote that while he and his eldest brother were participating in the traditional funeral rites conducted by Hindu priests, he was happy to see his middle brother involved in racing activities at a legendary race track.
Describing himself as an atheist, Anil said he nevertheless likes to believe that as the family performs rituals to guide their mother's soul into the afterlife, her love, memories and words of wisdom will continue to inspire and champion them in everything they do.
Referencing music composer AR Rahman's famous phrase, 'Ella pugazhum iraivanukke' ("All praise is due to God"), Anil adapted it as 'Ella pugazhum thaiukke' (All praise is due to mother), while also remembering his late father.
He further wished success to Ajith Kumar's racing outfit, AK Racing, and said he believed the Jodi365 decals (Anil is the founder-CEO of matchmaking platform, Jodi365.com), displayed on the team's cars would bring them luck.
Quoting and adapting a famous line from the 1971 Hindi classic Anand, he added, Mera bhagya tujhe lag jaye (May my luck accrue to you), conveying his best wishes to the team.
The post has drawn attention from fans, who viewed it as a touching tribute to the family's late mother and a message of encouragement for Ajith Kumar's racing venture.