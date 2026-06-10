Ajith Kumar's brother pens emotional tribute to mother, extends support to racing team

Anil wrote that while he and his eldest brother were participating in the traditional funeral rites conducted by Hindu priests, he was happy to see his middle brother involved in racing activities at a legendary race track.

Describing himself as an atheist, Anil said he nevertheless likes to believe that as the family performs rituals to guide their mother's soul into the afterlife, her love, memories and words of wisdom will continue to inspire and champion them in everything they do.

Referencing music composer AR Rahman's famous phrase, 'Ella pugazhum iraivanukke' ("All praise is due to God"), Anil adapted it as 'Ella pugazhum thaiukke' (All praise is due to mother), while also remembering his late father.