AIWC chair inducted in TN State Bird Authority

CHENNAI: The state environment, climate change and forest department has expanded the State Bird Authority by including Tamil Nadu Wetland Authority and Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC).

As per a government order dated December 12, the decision to include a member secretary of the wetland authority, and director of AIWC was taken during a meeting on November 12, in which the progress of the Tamil Nadu Wetland Mission was reviewed.

Now, the State Bird Authority has 11 members including the new members. Other members include commissioners of revenue administration, rural development and panchayat raj, chief engineer of the public works department, director of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, head of forest force (HoFF), representative of Bombay Natural History Society and others.

The secretary of the environment, climate change and forests department heads the Authority. State Bird Authority has a responsibility to improve the bird sanctuaries in the state, nesting conditions, and ecotourism facilities.