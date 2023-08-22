AIU Tiruchy seizes 800 gram gold from woman passenger

TIRUCHY: AIU sleuths from Tiruchy international airport on Monday seized an 800 gram gold chain worth Rs 47.36 lakh from a woman passenger.

According to AIU, while the officials were involved in checking the baggage of a woman bound from Kuala Lumpur, they suspected the movement of a woman passenger and so they took her bag and searched it for a few minutes in which they found that she was carrying unpolished gold chain weighing 800 grams worth Rs 47.36 lakh.

Subsequently, they seized the gold and conducted an elaborate inquiry with the passenger.