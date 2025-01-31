AIU team seize gold smuggled through rectum at Tiruchy Airport

TIRUCHY: AIU sleuths seized 1.141 kg gold smuggled through the rectum by a passenger from Malaysia at Tiruchy International Airport on Thursday.

According to officials, while the AIU team was inspecting the baggages of passengers bound from Kuala Lumpur by Air Asia flight on Thursday wee hours, they suspected the movement of a passenger and so, the officials took him to a separate room and scanned his body in which they found that he had been smuggling gold via rectum.

Soon, they initiated the medical process and retrieved the gold weighing 1.141 kg worth Rs 94.53 lakh. Subsequently, the gold was seized from the passenger and he was taken for the next level interrogation which was going on.