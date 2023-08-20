AIU sleuths seize one kg gold in paste form at Tiruchy airport

TIRUCHY: AIU sleuths in Tiruchy international airport on Saturday seized one kg gold from two passengers landed from Dubai.

While the cargo officials were inspecting the luggage brought by the Air India Express bound from Dubai, they found four gold plated boxes and soon they passed on the information to the AIU sleuths in the terminal.

Based on the information, the AIU sleuths conducted an inspection in which they found that the boxes contained gold weighing 1.070 kg gold in the form of paste. Subsequently, the officials picked up two passengers, who carried the yellow metal worth Rs 65 lakh. Further inquiry is on.