Begin typing your search...

AIU sleuths seize gold worth Rs 28.30 L at Tiruchy airport

It is said, while the officials from AIU were checking the baggage of the passengers bound from UAE via Colombo by Srilankan airways

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 Jun 2023 8:31 PM GMT
AIU sleuths seize gold worth Rs 28.30 L at Tiruchy airport
X

Representative Image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

TIRUCHY: AIU sleuths from Tiruchy International Airport seized gold worth Rs 28.30 lakh in a form of paste concealed in the footwear by a passenger on Thursday. It is said, while the officials from AIU were checking the baggage of the passengers bound from UAE via Colombo by Srilankan airways, they suspected the movement of a male passenger and soon they took him separately and conducted an inspection in his baggage. Later, the officials found that the passenger was concealing gold worth Rs 28.30 lakh as a paste in his footwear and they seized the yellow metal. Further investigations are on.

Tamil NaduAIU sleuthsmale passengerSrilankan airways
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X