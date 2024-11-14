AIU sleuths seize gold worth Rs 27 L from woman courier in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: AIU sleuths of Tiruchy International Airport seized gold worth Rs 27 lakh from a woman passenger coming from Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

She confessed to the officials that she had carried the yellow metal for a wage of Rs 5,000 handed over to her by an ‘unknown’ person.

While the officials were inspecting the baggage of the passengers from Kuala Lumpur in Tiruchy airport, they found a woman passenger moving suspiciously.

The sleuths intercepted and inspected her and she was concealing 359-gram chain worth Rs 27.14 lakh in her dress and soon, they seized the gold from her.

Upon inquiry, the woman confessed to the officials that she was handed over the gold by an unknown person from Kuala Lumpur to be handed over to another unknown person for which she was paid Rs 5,000. The officials continued to inquire further.

Meanwhile, a search is on for the ‘unknown’ persons both in Kuala Lumpur as well as in Tiruchy. The officials said that several innocent people fell prey to these agents for a meagre offering of money.