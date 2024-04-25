AIU sleuths seize foreign, Indian currencies worth Rs 10.65 lakh

TIRUCHY: The AIU officials in Tiruchy on Wednesday seized foreign and Indian currencies worth Rs 10.65 lakh.

It is said, while the officials at Tiruchy International Airport were inspecting the baggage of passengers bound from Kuala Lumpur by Air Asia Flight (No AK 28) on Wednesday wee hours, they suspected the movement of a male passenger and inspected his cabin baggage in which he was carrying Indian currency worth Rs 5.50 lakh in Rs 500 denomination, USD 6,000, Malaysian Ringgit 1,100 together worth Rs 10.65 lakh.

When the officials asked him to produce documents for the currencies, he could not produce it and so they seized the money. Further interrogations are with the passenger, officials said.