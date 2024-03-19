AIU sleuths seize 1.40 kg gold from passenger at Tiruchy airport

TIRUCHY: AIU sleuths in Tiruchy airport seized 1.40 kg gold worth Rs 87 lakh from two passengers on Monday wee hours. The officials while inspecting the baggage of passengers coming from Singapore by Air India Express, suspected the movements of a woman passenger from Malaysia and inspected her bag in which she was possessing 1 kg gold worth Rs 60.95 lakh without any documents and soon seized the metal.

Subsequently, she was arrested. Similarly, a passenger arrived by Indigo flight had 410 grams in the form of paste and the officials seized them. Further investigations are on.