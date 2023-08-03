AIU sleuths in Tiruchy seize 1.18 kg gold smuggled concealed in rectum

TIRUCHY: AIU sleuths seized 1.18 kg gold from two passengers bound from Kuala Lumpur who concealed the yellow metal in their rectum on Wednesday.

It is said, while the AIU officials involved in inspecting the baggage of the passengers bound from Kuala Lumpur, they suspected the movement of two passengers. Soon, they took them to a private place and found that they had swallowed the gold paste weighing 1.188 kg worth Rs 71.72 lakh.

Subsequently, the swallowed gold balls were retrieved with the proper medical process. Thus they could retrieve as many as five balls. Further investigations are on.