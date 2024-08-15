AIU sleuths arrest woman with 2 kg gold

TIRUCHY: AIU sleuths from Tiruchy International Airport seized 2.291 kgs of gold jewels from a woman passenger coming from Kuala Lumpur in the late hours of Tuesday.

On a tip-off that a huge quantity of gold jewels was being carried by a passenger, the AIU team which was inspecting the baggage of passengers flying in from Kuala Lumpur on an Air Asia flight (No AK-29) suspected the movement of a woman passenger.

They took her to a separate cabin and on inspection found she was carrying 2.291 kgs of gold with 24 and 22 karat purity and was trying to evade payment of customs duty.

Based on her passport details, she was not eligible to import gold and so the officials seized the gold ornaments worth Rs 1.53 crore and arrested her. She was remanded in judicial custody. Further investigations are on.