AITUC union to hold protest on July 6 demanding filling up of vacancies

CHENNAI: AITUC-affiliated Tamil Nadu Government Transport Corporation Workers Union has announced that it would stage protests across the state demanding filling up vacant posts of drivers, conductors, technical and office categories through direct recruitment.

A resolution to this effect was adopted at the union's executive committee meeting held at Thiruvannamalai on June 20 said the union general secretary R Arumugham. The protests would be held across the state on July 6.

The union would hold protests seeking fulfilment of 12 point charter of demands including payment of seven months' arrears as per the 14th wage settlement agreement and extension of wage agreement benefits to the pensioners.

Arumugham demanded that the management should drop its proposal to appoint the drivers on a contract basis and retired drivers and conductors.

"There are over 20,000 youngsters who underwent driver training at the Institute of Road Transport. They are registered at the employment exchange in the hope of getting a job. Those qualified should be provided job, " he said.