Airport approval gathers pace as AAI team visits Vellore

VELLORE: Finally, things seem to be moving to make the long delayed Vellore airport a reality. On Wednesday, a team of security officials visited the facility to inspect the upcoming facility.



Led by AAI DGM (security) NV Vijayakumar of the southern regional office of the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) four officials arrived at the airport and inspected security arrangements already in place for normal airport operations.

It may be recalled that a five-member team had visited the airport for air calibration exercises few days ago. While three of them were in the aircraft which made low-level sorties numerous times around the airport, the remaining two officials did the related work on the ground.

Sources said that the AAI team checked the scanners in the baggage area as well as areas earmarked for VIPs in the newly built terminal. They also inspected the CCTV cameras affixed in different areas and discussed whether they were enough to meet the facility’s security needs or whether more would be needed. “They also inspected areas where airport security personnel would be posted within the terminal and around the airport apron,” sources said.

Asked if Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) could be posted at the airport as was the practice at major airports, sources revealed that around 40 Tamil Nadu police have been earmarked for the airport as it was a small facility.

Passenger personal frisking points were also identified with officials discussing to see if the present number of points was enough. The number of security personnel to be placed at different locations was also checked and discussed.

The team also visited the perimeter fencing and also the runway and the apron to assess the security needs of each location if any, sources revealed.