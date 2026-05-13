Air India suspends Chennai-Singapore direct flights till August 31

The airline said passengers who have already booked tickets for the affected period can either reschedule their travel to alternative dates without additional charges or opt for a full refund.

The move has come as a shock to passengers, especially as Air India had already suspended direct services from Chennai to destinations such as Dubai and Sri Lanka a few months ago.

For several years, Air India has operated two daily direct passenger flights between Chennai and Singapore. The Chennai-Singapore flight departs Chennai International Airport at 1:40 am, while the return service from Singapore reaches Chennai at 11:40 am.