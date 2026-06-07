Air India Express resumes Tiruchy-Sharjah service stopped due to Gulf conflict

TIRUCHY: Air India Express has resumed its Tiruchy–Sharjah service after a suspension linked to the conflict in the Gulf region. A total of 158 passengers travelled on the flight operated from Tiruchy following the restoration of the route.
The airline had suspended services to Gulf destinations from February 28, stating that operations would remain halted until further notice owing to the situation in the region.
The Tiruchy–Sharjah service resumed on June 7, providing relief to passengers who had been affected by the prolonged suspension of flights on the sector.
Tiruchy International Airport operates services to several international destinations, including Malaysia, Singapore, Muscat, Oman, Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Sri Lanka.
The resumption of the Sharjah service has received a positive response from passengers, airport sources said.