Air India Express launches bi-weekly Tiruchy-Dammam flight service

CHENNAI: Air India Express launched a new flight service between Tiruchy and Dammam (capital of Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia) on Thursday with 123 passengers onboard the maiden flight.

The flight will operate twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays. According to the schedule, the flight will depart from Trichy at 6.05 am local time and land at Dammam’s King Fahd International Airport at 9.10 am local time, a 5 hr and 35 minutes-journey. Subsequently, the flight would depart from Dammam at 10.10 am local time and reach Tiruchy at 5.40 pm local time.

A Boeing 737-800 Passenger is being operated for the service.

Prices for a round trip cost between Rs 15,559 to Rs 17,081 (Xpress Lite to Xpress Flex) when checked on the airline's website on January 3.

The new flight service will also connect cities like Chennai, Mumbai and Hyderabad with the Saudi Arabian city.