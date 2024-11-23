Air India Express expands flight operations in Tamil Nadu for winter schedule; check details

CHENNAI: Air India Express has increased the number of weekly flights operated in Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Madurai, and Tiruchy from 107 to 140 in the winter schedule.

Currently, Air India Express operates 101 flights per week from Chennai, with daily flights to 11 domestic cities and 3 international destinations.

Additionally, flight operations will be expanded to Agartala, Ayodhya, Delhi, Imphal, Indore, Kannur, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mangalore, Mumbai, Ranchi, Srinagar, Andaman, Surat, Varanasi, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam as well as international destinations such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah.

Similarly, Air India Express will also increase the number of flights from Madurai and Tiruchy airports, covering both domestic and international routes, as part of its winter schedule.