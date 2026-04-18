Air India Express announces Tiruchy to Dubai services till April 30

In this backdrop, Air India Express announced on Saturday the resumption of Dubai-Tiruchy direct services. According to the officials, the direct flight service (IX-6622) is scheduled to start its service from Dubai at 3.55 pm (Dubai time) and reach Tiruchy airport by 8 pm (IST) in the International Terminal 2.

The onward service would depart at 12.10 pm from Tiruchy and would reach Dubai at 2.55 pm. Online bookings for the regular services will be available from Monday. The schedule applies till April 30, and the subsequent service would continue thereafter, said the officials.