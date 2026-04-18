Air India Express announces Tiruchy to Dubai services till April 30

TIRUCHY: Air India Express resumed its regular service from Tiruchy to Dubai on Saturday and released the schedules for the services till April 30.
Due to the unrest in West Asia, direct flight services to Dubai and Sharjah from the Tiruchy airport have been suspended since February 28. While Air India, Spice Jet, and IndiGo stopped their regular services, Air India Express continued its special services to the Gulf countries on demand. This service was also put to a halt as the situation deteriorated, with officials stating that the services may resume from May 1, depending on the status of the war.
In this backdrop, Air India Express announced on Saturday the resumption of Dubai-Tiruchy direct services. According to the officials, the direct flight service (IX-6622) is scheduled to start its service from Dubai at 3.55 pm (Dubai time) and reach Tiruchy airport by 8 pm (IST) in the International Terminal 2.
The onward service would depart at 12.10 pm from Tiruchy and would reach Dubai at 2.55 pm. Online bookings for the regular services will be available from Monday. The schedule applies till April 30, and the subsequent service would continue thereafter, said the officials.