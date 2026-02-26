Air India Express announces summer special fares; domestic flight tickets start at Rs 1,550

CHENNAI: Air India Express has announced special summer discounted fares for passengers, offering reduced ticket prices on both domestic and international routes.
Under the offer, passengers can travel on domestic flights operated by Air India Express across India, including Chennai, at a starting fare of Rs 1,550.
For international travel, passengers can book tickets at a starting fare of Rs 5,420 on Air India Express flights operating from major Indian international airports, including Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi, to overseas destinations.
Bookings under the summer special fare are open from today until Sunday, March 1, through the airline’s official website, mobile app and all major booking platforms. The discounted tickets are valid for travel between March 3 and October 8, allowing passengers to choose any travel date within this period.
However, passengers travelling on these promotional fares will be allowed only cabin baggage. Check-in baggage exceeding the permitted limit will attract additional charges. The airline also clarified that the offer is applicable only for Air India Express flights and not valid on Air India services.