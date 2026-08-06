Tamil Nadu

Air India Express adds daily Madurai, Coimbatore services from September 1

With the expansion, the airline's network will grow to 64 destinations, comprising 48 domestic and 16 international stations, as per a release.
Image of a Air India Express flight used for representative purpose
Image of a Air India Express flight used for representative purpose
Updated on

CHENNAI: Air India Express has expanded its domestic network by adding six new destinations, including Coimbatore and Madurai, with services set to begin from September 1, 2026.

With the expansion, the airline's network will grow to 64 destinations, comprising 48 domestic and 16 international stations, as per a release.

New Tamil Nadu flights

The airline will operate:

Two daily flights between Coimbatore and Mumbai

One daily flight between Chennai and Madurai

Bookings are open through the airline's website, mobile app and other booking channels.

Flight schedule from Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore – Mumbai

Departures: 9 am, 9.45 pm

Arrivals: 11.10 am, 12.05 am

Frequency: Two daily flights

Mumbai – Coimbatore

Departures: 6.20 am, 7.10 pm

Arrivals: 8.20 am, 9.05 pm

Frequency: Two daily flights

Madurai – Chennai

Departure: 2.05 pm

Arrival: 3.15 pm

Frequency: Daily

Chennai – Madurai

Departure: 11.50 am

Arrival: 1.05 pm

Frequency: Daily

Domestic network expansion

Apart from the Tamil Nadu additions, Air India Express will also launch services to Aurangabad, Jamnagar, Jodhpur and Tirupati. The airline said the expansion is aimed at strengthening connectivity between metro cities and key business, tourism and pilgrimage destinations across the country.

The airline also announced additional daily services on select Delhi routes, including Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Patna and Varanasi, from September 1.

Coimbatore
Madurai
passengers
Air India express
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