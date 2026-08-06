Air India Express adds daily Madurai, Coimbatore services from September 1

Domestic network expansion

Apart from the Tamil Nadu additions, Air India Express will also launch services to Aurangabad, Jamnagar, Jodhpur and Tirupati. The airline said the expansion is aimed at strengthening connectivity between metro cities and key business, tourism and pilgrimage destinations across the country.

The airline also announced additional daily services on select Delhi routes, including Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Patna and Varanasi, from September 1.