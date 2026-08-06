Air India Express adds daily Madurai, Coimbatore services from September 1

CHENNAI: Air India Express has expanded its domestic network by adding six new destinations, including Coimbatore and Madurai, with services set to begin from September 1, 2026.
With the expansion, the airline's network will grow to 64 destinations, comprising 48 domestic and 16 international stations, as per a release.
The airline will operate:
Two daily flights between Coimbatore and Mumbai
One daily flight between Chennai and Madurai
Bookings are open through the airline's website, mobile app and other booking channels.
Flight schedule from Tamil Nadu
Coimbatore – Mumbai
Departures: 9 am, 9.45 pm
Arrivals: 11.10 am, 12.05 am
Frequency: Two daily flights
Mumbai – Coimbatore
Departures: 6.20 am, 7.10 pm
Arrivals: 8.20 am, 9.05 pm
Frequency: Two daily flights
Madurai – Chennai
Departure: 2.05 pm
Arrival: 3.15 pm
Frequency: Daily
Chennai – Madurai
Departure: 11.50 am
Arrival: 1.05 pm
Frequency: Daily
Apart from the Tamil Nadu additions, Air India Express will also launch services to Aurangabad, Jamnagar, Jodhpur and Tirupati. The airline said the expansion is aimed at strengthening connectivity between metro cities and key business, tourism and pilgrimage destinations across the country.
The airline also announced additional daily services on select Delhi routes, including Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Patna and Varanasi, from September 1.