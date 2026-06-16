Air Force helicopter to transport NEET re-exam question papers to Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: Question papers for the NEET re-examination scheduled on June 21 will be transported to Tirunelveli by an Indian Air Force helicopter as part of enhanced security measures introduced by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
An Air Force helicopter landed at the helipad inside the Armed Reserve grounds in Palayamkottai on Tuesday as part of a rehearsal for the transportation and distribution of question papers ahead of the examination.
According to sources, the question papers will be flown from New Delhi to Chennai and then transported to Tirunelveli by helicopter on June 20. From the Armed Reserve campus, the papers will be distributed to examination centres under heavy police security.
The heightened security arrangements follow concerns over the alleged leak of NEET question papers in Rajasthan during the examination held on May 3. The controversy subsequently led to the decision to conduct a re-examination.
In Tirunelveli district, 6,580 candidates had been allotted seats at 12 examination centres for the earlier test, of whom 6,360 appeared.
Officials said all 12 centres in the district are located within the city limits, enabling authorities to coordinate security and logistics more effectively. Arrangements are also being made to route question papers for several southern districts through Tirunelveli.
The low-flying helicopter and landing exercise drew the attention of residents in the city.