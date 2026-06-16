Air Force helicopter to transport NEET re-exam question papers to Tirunelveli

The heightened security arrangements follow concerns over the alleged leak of NEET question papers in Rajasthan during the examination held on May 3. The controversy subsequently led to the decision to conduct a re-examination.

In Tirunelveli district, 6,580 candidates had been allotted seats at 12 examination centres for the earlier test, of whom 6,360 appeared.

Officials said all 12 centres in the district are located within the city limits, enabling authorities to coordinate security and logistics more effectively. Arrangements are also being made to route question papers for several southern districts through Tirunelveli.

The low-flying helicopter and landing exercise drew the attention of residents in the city.