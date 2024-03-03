AINRC assents to BJP's candidacy in the lone Puducherry Lok Sabha seat

CHENNAI: AINRC founder and Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has announced that the Union Territory's lone Lok Sabha seat would be allotted to the BJP.

Rangasamy's announcement comes ahead of the upcoming Parliamentary elections.

On Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party released first list of candidates containing 195 names, including PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Modi will once again fight from Varanasi besides Amit Shah who too will defend his Gandhinagar seat.

In the first list, candidates for Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Rajasthan and Gujarat while Tamil Nadu did not feature.