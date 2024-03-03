Begin typing your search...

AINRC assents to BJP's candidacy in the lone Puducherry Lok Sabha seat

On Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party released first list of candidates containing 195 names, including PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Modi will once again fight from Varanasi besides Amit Shah who too will defend his Gandhinagar seat.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|3 March 2024 6:32 AM GMT
AINRC assents to BJPs candidacy in the lone Puducherry Lok Sabha seat
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy

CHENNAI: AINRC founder and Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has announced that the Union Territory's lone Lok Sabha seat would be allotted to the BJP.

Rangasamy's announcement comes ahead of the upcoming Parliamentary elections.

On Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party released first list of candidates containing 195 names, including PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Modi will once again fight from Varanasi besides Amit Shah who too will defend his Gandhinagar seat.

In the first list, candidates for Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Rajasthan and Gujarat while Tamil Nadu did not feature.

TamilnaduAINRClone Puducherry Lok Sabha seatBJPPuducherry Lok Sabha seatParliamentary elections
Online Desk

