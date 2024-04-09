Ailing jumbo given treatment in Erode

COIMBATORE: Efforts are under way by the forest department to revive a wild elephant that fell into a pit in Kadambur in Erode on Monday.

On receiving information from villagers, a team of forest department staff including a veterinarian rushed to the spot and administered glucose and medicine to the ailing elephant.

“The female elephant, aged around 25 years, attempted to come into the village in search of food and water, when it collapsed in the pit. It appeared completely exhausted and was starving,” said an official.

A temporary shed has been erected to provide shelter to protect the elephant from harsh sunlight. Also mud has been dumped in the pit to facilitate the animal to get up and the animal is under continuous monitoring.